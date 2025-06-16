AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 8.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) were up 8.4% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $44.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $41.59. Approximately 9,287,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 12,390,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ASTS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTS

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $147,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $717,950. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Scott Wisniewski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $1,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 545,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,450,461.75. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,250 shares of company stock worth $5,728,350 over the last three months. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 5.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 72.4% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 15.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.