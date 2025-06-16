Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer Lloyd Perry Feldman Sells 3,100 Shares

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lloyd Perry Feldman sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total value of C$30,690.93.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

Stingray Group stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.02. 36,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,636. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$532.46 million, a PE ratio of -34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAY.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$11.50 price objective on Stingray Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

About Stingray Group

(Get Free Report)

Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.