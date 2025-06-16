SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 82,323 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 52,936 shares.The stock last traded at $53.77 and had previously closed at $53.18.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $721.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,370,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after buying an additional 196,292 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,333,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,990,000 after acquiring an additional 190,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,654,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,423,000 after purchasing an additional 127,682 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,929.4% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 79,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novus Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

