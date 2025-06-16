SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 127280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

