TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 43433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.66 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,929,920.66. This trade represents a 1.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 124,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,726,552.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,040,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,135,646.05. The trade was a 2.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 147,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 756.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

