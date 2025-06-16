Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.53 and last traded at $74.41, with a volume of 53132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.67.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.20.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,606 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 104,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.