FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given New $448.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $470.00 to $448.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.25.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $422.95. 102,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,460. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $391.69 and a 12-month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

