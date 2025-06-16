Trust Point Inc. Sells 236 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $208.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.