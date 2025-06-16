Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.38, but opened at $41.24. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 1,071,995 shares traded.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 5.6%

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 576.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 87,045 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,245,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

