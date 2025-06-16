Mark Landau Purchases 9,183 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau purchased 9,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.85 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$26,134.82 ($16,970.66).

Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Mark Landau acquired 6,887 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.80 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of A$19,249.17 ($12,499.46).

On Friday, June 6th, Mark Landau bought 4,591 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.80 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of A$12,836.44 ($8,335.35).

On Wednesday, June 4th, Mark Landau purchased 9,548 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.78 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of A$26,524.34 ($17,223.60).

On Thursday, May 29th, Mark Landau acquired 4,774 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.77 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,238.30 ($8,596.30).

On Friday, May 23rd, Mark Landau bought 57,290 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.74 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$157,203.76 ($102,080.36).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Mark Landau purchased 4,774 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.76 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,181.01 ($8,559.10).

On Friday, April 4th, Mark Landau acquired 12,890 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.78 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,769.75 ($23,227.11).

On Monday, April 7th, Mark Landau bought 1,159,609 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.77 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of A$3,212,116.93 ($2,085,790.21).

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Mark Landau bought 3,342 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.86 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,561.46 ($6,208.74).

L1 Long Short Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

