AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Purchases 5,863 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.10 per share, with a total value of C$70,942.30.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 23,277 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.24 per share, with a total value of C$284,910.48.

On Thursday, June 12th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 21,600 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,952.00.

On Monday, June 9th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 42,700 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.09 per share, with a total value of C$516,243.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 24,552 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$240,609.60.

AGF.B traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,834. The firm has a market capitalization of C$766.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. AGF Management Limited has a twelve month low of C$7.37 and a twelve month high of C$12.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGF.B shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on AGF Management from C$13.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.46.

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

