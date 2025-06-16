Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.84% from the company’s current price.

IRON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of IRON traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 138,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,833. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $68.73.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 6,677 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $334,117.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,438.84. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mona Ashiya sold 5,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $310,483.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,093,733.51. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,178 shares of company stock worth $3,582,568. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 67.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 948,094 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Disc Medicine by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,866,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,434 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,288,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,421,000 after purchasing an additional 262,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,782,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.