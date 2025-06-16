Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,507,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $548.77 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

