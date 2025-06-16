PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.63 and a 200-day moving average of $144.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.75 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

