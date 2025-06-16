AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.5% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in AbbVie by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $190.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.21 and its 200-day moving average is $187.55. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $336.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

