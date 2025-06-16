Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Down 38.3% in May

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,300 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the May 15th total of 568,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 821,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $80.63. 568,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,966. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $72.87. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $80.97.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

