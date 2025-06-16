STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TUGN traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,800. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 million, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of -0.85.

Get STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF alerts:

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.2352 per share. This is an increase from STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.