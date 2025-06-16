Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Has $656,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after buying an additional 1,616,895 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after buying an additional 1,298,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,752,804,000 after buying an additional 363,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,587,763,000 after buying an additional 920,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:UNP opened at $223.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.90 and its 200-day moving average is $231.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The firm has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

