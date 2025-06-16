Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,314 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.0%

Union Pacific stock opened at $223.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.90 and its 200-day moving average is $231.45. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

