Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.
A number of analysts have commented on DLMAF shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday.
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
