Analyzing Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Manhattan Associates and Leafly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 3 6 0 2.67 Leafly 0 0 1 0 3.00

Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus target price of $208.88, indicating a potential upside of 8.59%. Leafly has a consensus target price of $9.18, indicating a potential upside of 4,927.38%. Given Leafly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leafly is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

98.4% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Leafly shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Leafly shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Leafly”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $1.05 billion 11.12 $218.36 million $3.50 54.96 Leafly $35.87 million 0.02 -$9.50 million ($2.32) -0.08

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Leafly. Leafly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafly has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Leafly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 20.95% 84.62% 32.00% Leafly -14.65% N/A -25.26%

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Leafly on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores. The company also provides inventory optimization and allocation solutions; technology platform including Manhattan Active Platform solutions, a cloud-native product designed to provide version-less product access; maintenance services, which offers on-premises software licensees with software upgrades for additional or improved functionality and technological advances; and professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services. In addition, it provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. The company offers products through direct sales personnel and partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves retail, consumer goods, food and grocery, logistics service providers, industrial and wholesale, high technology and electronics, life sciences, and government industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

