Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Down 56.3% in May

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VALN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Valneva from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Valneva Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of VALN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Valneva has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $521.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $51.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valneva will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Valneva during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Further Reading

