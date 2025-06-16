Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 191 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Melius Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $485.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

