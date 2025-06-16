Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 6,646 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,100.8% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,512.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $248.70 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $265.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.85.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 730,576 shares of company stock valued at $133,778,494. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

