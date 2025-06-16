iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the May 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYK. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,418,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 213,545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 858,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,434,000 after purchasing an additional 142,237 shares during the period. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,079,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,349. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $63.18 and a 52 week high of $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.