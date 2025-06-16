Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.66. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 3,097,573 shares trading hands.

NUVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jones Trading started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

The firm has a market cap of $614.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Hung bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,481,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,078,549.64. This trade represents a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dongfang Liu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. This trade represents a 62.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 15,183.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

