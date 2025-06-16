Short Interest in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA) Increases By 97.9%

Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the May 15th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Harbor International Compounders ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 155,371 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the first quarter worth $1,803,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 196,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 145,008 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Wincap Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wincap Financial LLC now owns 64,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period.

Get Harbor International Compounders ETF alerts:

Harbor International Compounders ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of OSEA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.06. 10,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,759. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Company Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor International Compounders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor International Compounders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.