Short Interest in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Increases By 93.6%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the May 15th total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.99. The stock had a trading volume of 43,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,581. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.46.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

