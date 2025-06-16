iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 158,946 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 102,317 shares.The stock last traded at $81.88 and had previously closed at $81.01.
iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.
About iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
