Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.38, but opened at $31.34. Metsera shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 265,955 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Metsera from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Get Metsera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTSR

Metsera Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.39.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metsera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,059,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metsera during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,748,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Metsera in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,382,000. Alpha Wave Global LP bought a new position in Metsera in the first quarter worth approximately $64,894,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Metsera in the first quarter worth approximately $42,395,000.

Metsera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metsera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metsera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.