Short Interest in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC) Grows By 92.4%

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a growth of 92.4% from the May 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NanoViricides in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NanoViricides during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NanoViricides in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoViricides Stock Down 2.0%

NanoViricides stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,776. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $23.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.91. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

