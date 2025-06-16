Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,991,249.33. This trade represents a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,448 shares of company stock worth $50,133,659 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $352.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.77. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $375.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
