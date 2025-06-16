Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.38, but opened at $16.02. Sionna Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 5,755 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SION shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sionna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Down 14.0%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.83.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.17).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $109,258,000. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $69,925,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $38,639,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,995,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $7,803,000.

About Sionna Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

