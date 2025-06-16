Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1%

PEP stock opened at $130.85 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $180.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.96. The firm has a market cap of $179.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

