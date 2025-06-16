Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,341,391,000 after buying an additional 526,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,652,768,000 after purchasing an additional 157,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,088,037,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,725,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $301.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.03. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.49%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

