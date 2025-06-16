1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 120 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $9,222,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $26,661,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $349,241,000. Finally, North of South Capital LLP increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 516,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,985,000 after buying an additional 70,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $211.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

