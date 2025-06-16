Promising Toy Stocks To Watch Today – June 15th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, GameStop, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Kroger, and Dollar Tree are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are small, non-strategic investments—often in micro-cap or penny shares—that investors treat more as “play money” than core portfolio holdings. They’re typically used for speculative high-risk, high-reward bets or for practicing trading strategies without committing significant capital. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $12.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $990.21. 1,782,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,253. The company has a market capitalization of $439.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,000.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $980.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $793.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.20. 18,672,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,944,516. Walmart has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GameStop stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.18. 59,696,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,111,669. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20 and a beta of -0.69. GameStop has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,297,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,221. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,950. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $240.78.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,507,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01. Kroger has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $73.63. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,999,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,997. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $109.36.

