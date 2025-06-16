1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,410 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,012,000 after buying an additional 3,171,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,299,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $293.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

