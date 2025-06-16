Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 975,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,886 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $160.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.64. The firm has a market cap of $375.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

