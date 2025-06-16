iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Abound Wealth Management

Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Abound Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,428,403,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $599.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.96.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.