Trust Point Inc. Sells 1,834 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,508,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $837,017,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 79,739.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,555,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,686 shares of company stock valued at $26,430,428 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $561.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $555.17 and its 200-day moving average is $544.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.