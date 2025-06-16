Trust Point Inc. Sells 1,834 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,508,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $837,017,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 79,739.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,555,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,686 shares of company stock valued at $26,430,428 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of MA opened at $561.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $555.17 and its 200-day moving average is $544.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
