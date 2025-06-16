Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.48 and last traded at $71.36, with a volume of 87327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,946,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,213,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,042,000 after acquiring an additional 236,037 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 510,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

