Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 304842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.
Newsmax Stock Down 1.7%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68.
Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Newsmax
Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Newsmax
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Could Meta and Eli Lilly Trigger the Next Stock Split Boom?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Is D-Wave’s Latest $400M Sales Agreement a Dilution Deal-Breaker?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Iran Conflict Fuels Fertilizer Stocks’ Bullish Setup
Receive News & Ratings for Newsmax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newsmax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.