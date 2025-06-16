Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 304842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Newsmax Stock Down 1.7%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Newsmax

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newsmax during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newsmax during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Newsmax in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Newsmax in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newsmax during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000.

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

