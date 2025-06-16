Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $185.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,638 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $185,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 767,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,884 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,754,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 172,125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $160.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $56.90.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

