Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $135,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maiden Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 83,745.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $623.29 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $573.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.65. The company has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

