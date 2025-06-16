Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,754,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $381,057,000. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $309,192,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $298,644,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,071. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $83.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

