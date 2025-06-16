Stewardship Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stewardship Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,074 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.