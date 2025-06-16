iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 289,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $208.89 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average of $212.06.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

