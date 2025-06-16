Adero Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $217.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.29. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.21 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,075. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

