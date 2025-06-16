Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Trading 11.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.45. 11,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 185,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.09.

Uranium Royalty Stock Up 9.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$457.10 million, a PE ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.

